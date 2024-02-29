Curling up to a Provincial Win!

Curling up to a Provincial Win!

Team Wert from the Cornwall Curling Centre proved once again defense wins championships, even in curling. At the OSGA Mixed 55+ Provincial Championships held in Orillia, the team gave up just 7 points over 6 complete games to win the Ontario Provincial Championship.  Congratulations Skip: Charles Wert, Vice: Lise Lalonde, Second: Frank Wood and Lead: Nancy Simpson on your victory. The team will now represent the Province of Ontario at the Canadian Championships taking place this August in Quebec City. They join the team of Bill & Janice Sobering & David & Nancee Cruickshank who qualified in the 65+ earlier this season.

 

