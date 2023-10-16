GREAT NUMBERS FOR THE H.S. XC MEET AT THE SUMMERSTOWN TRAILS

SUMMERSTOWN, ON – No less than 13 area schools were present for the 2nd Annual high school cross-country meet which was held on Wednesday October 11 at the Summerstown Trails. The skies were overcast, but there was no rain for the 144 students who participated. The number of schools was almost double than the seven who attended last year. “Word has gone out about how great was our meet last year”, said race organizer and St. Joseph’s teacher Lynn McCuaig, adding that “not only did we get schools from Cornwall and SDG, but we had schools coming from as far away as Casselman and Rockland.”

There were six races in all, one each for the grade 9, 10 and senior boys and girls, with race distances varying from 4 to 6 km. The individual winners were:

Grade 9 boys: Logan Mackinnon (Vanleek Hill Collegiate)

Grade 9 girls: Tea Lacroix (GDHS)

Junior boys: Kai Morrow (St. Joseph’s)

Junior girls: Averi Whitton (Tagwi)

Senior boys:Macauley Blaine (GDHS)

Senior girls: Emma Morrow (St. Joseph’s)

In addition to the individual awards, team awards were also given out with St. Joseph’s coming out on top, winning three categories, GDHS won two, and Holy Trinity one.

The Friends of the Summerstown Trails volunteers also pitched in the make the meet a success, providing volunteers to direct students at the correct turn around points, and even providing riders on mountain bikes to lead each race. FOTST volunteer coordinator Lorraine Clarke thanked the 16 volunteers saying “Thank you all SO much for everything you did today to contribute towards making this 2nd Annual Cross-Country meet another huge success! I hope you know that without you, these events could not occur at the Summerstown Trails!”

The trails are located on Summerstown Road, 1.6 km north of exit 804 of the 401.