September 7, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 49 min on September 6, 2023
Provided by Cornwall Tourism
OHL returns to Civic Complex for exhibition games
(Photo : Bobby Lefebvre/Icelevel.com)

The Ontario Hockey League will return to the Cornwall Civic Complex for a pair of exhibition games in September.

The first game will be on Saturday, September 9th when the Kingston Frontenacs take on the Erie Otters at 7 pm. NHL draft pick and hometown hero Carey Terrance Jr. of Akwesasne is expected to be in the lineup for Erie.

The second exhibition game will be on Saturday, September 23rd as the Kingston Frontenacs will be in action against the Ottawa 67’s at 2pm.

The pre-season OHL games have become a bit of a tradition in Cornwall in recent years and they have been well-received by hockey fans.

“We’re excited to once again welcome the OHL to Cornwall and to offer a great hockey experience to residents and visitors,” said Lorne Taillon, Supervisor, Recreation and Programming.

Ticket Information

Tickets for both exhibition games are now on sale!

Tickets for the September 9th contest are $15.00 general admission and $10 for children/seniors.

Tickets for the September 23rd game are $15.00 general admission or you can also purchase a 4-pack of tickets for $50.00.

Buy online

Avoid the lineup and buy your tickets in advance online via TicketPro!

Click here to buy tickets for the September 9th game

Click here to buy tickets to the September 23rd game

Buy in person

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the City of Cornwall Box Office at either the Aquatic Centre (100 Water Street East) or Benson Centre (800 Seventh Street West) or by calling 613-938-9400.

