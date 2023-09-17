Top Fundraiser Says He Can’t Wait to Play Alongside His Hockey Heroes

Steve Mattice says he’s visited the Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) Emergency Department many times for stitches – including for hockey game mishaps. Let’s hope he doesn’t have any at the WDMH Foundation’s first-ever NHL Alumni Hockey Game on October 14th!

Steve is one of several community members who have signed up to hit the ice with some of their hockey heroes. “It’s pretty exciting,” he says. “I grew up watching Wendel Clark, Chris Neil and Guy Carbonneau. Why not jump at the chance to play with them?!”

The event takes place on Saturday, October 14th at the Joel Steele Community Centre and Sam Ault Arena in Winchester. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the game starts at 7:30 pm. Proceeds will support the WDMH Foundation’s General Equipment Fund. Other scheduled alumni players include Mike Krushelnyski, Todd Gill, Laurie Boschman and Gary Leeman.

“It’s going to be awesome and it’s for a good cause,” adds Steve, who lives in Morewood and is a firefighter in Ottawa. He says he’s played hockey since he was a kid, including a couple of years with the Winchester Hawks. He says fundraising hasn’t been hard as others want to support this fun event to help purchase medical equipment for the hospital.

So far, Steve is the top fundraiser with $2,440 raised and he says more is coming: “I hate to lose. I know it’s weird but I have to be first. I set a goal of $3,000 and I plan to surpass it!”

To qualify to play with these superstars, there is a $150 registration fee ($250 after September 15th), and players can either give or fundraise a minimum of $750 more (a minimum of $900 is needed to qualify to play). To register as a player and set up your fundraising page, visit: https://bit.ly/wdmhhockey-registration. Then get your friends and family to help support you in playing your dream game!

The more money you raise, the better chance you have to choose your preferred playing position. Players will also have access to a VIP meet and greet after the game. Space is very limited so register and start fundraising soon.

And if you just want to come to watch the game and take part in all the fun, we have a website to buy tickets. Tickets to watch the game are $35 each. For $100, you can purchase a VIP ticket that also includes a Meet and Greet with the NHL Alumni players after the game. To purchase regular or VIP tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/wdmhhockey-tickets. Tickets can also be purchased in person or over the phone.

Throughout the evening, there will be a silent auction, raffles, games, and a free photo booth. Graham and Lori Ball will have Triple B Canteen open if you want to purchase dinner or a snack. Local hockey enthusiast Liam Maguire will be our emcee for the evening. Thank you to Jackson Events for their support. Please note that the NHL alumni celebrity roster could change.

If you have questions or wish to purchase tickets in person, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca.