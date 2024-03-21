Youth Boxing Program for Safer Communities Packs a Punch

Cornwall, Ontario – The Social Development Council (SDC) of Cornwall and Area has launched a free youth boxing program funded by Building Safer Communities. The six-week program, which started on March 2 and is hosted at Champs Eastside Boxing Club, quickly filled to capacity.

Trainers Francis Seale and Cody Taylor, along with coach Jorge Luis, are teaching young participants the art of boxing. Seale highlighted the program’s benefits, stating, “Boxing teaches discipline and provides a safe way for kids to process and manage their emotions in a supportive environment. By fostering healthier and happier kids, we contribute to building safer communities.”

“This not only benefits the youth directly involved but also enriches the broader community,” Melanie Boileau, Project Planner at SDC, added. The initiative is part of a broader effort to support youth by offering free programming that provides mentorship and the chance to explore new interests.