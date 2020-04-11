Provincial emergency orders extended

ONTARIO – On Saturday, April 11, the Ontario government extended orders issued under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to April 23.

The orders began to be issued in mid-March to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and included the closure of schools, restaurants, non-essential businesses and restricting the size of public gatherings.

“I understand the actions we are taking are affecting the lives and livelihoods of people across the province, but these are extraordinary times and we need to do whatever we can to keep individuals and families safe and stop the spread of this terrible virus,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We all must continue to do our part by staying home and practicing physical distancing. With the proper precautions and additional measures we’re taking today, I am confident we will get through this together and stronger.”

Orders that have been extended include the closure of public places, the limiting of gatherings to five people, the reduction of hydro rates to off-peak hours, closure of non-essential businesses except childcare facilities for frontline health workers, and more that can be found on the government of Ontario website.