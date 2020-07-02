Environment Canada warns of long heat wave

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is warning that a persistent heat wave is likely to begin today, Thursday, July 2, and could continue into next week.
According to Environment Canada each day between July 2 and Sunday, July 5 will feel like it is between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, and with the humidity it will really feel as if it is in the low 40s.
The seven day forecast from The Weather Network states as of July 2 that real temperatures will be above 30 up until next Thursday at least.
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) offers the following recommendations to avoid heat related illness:
- Drink plenty of cool liquids, especially water, before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.
- Reschedule or plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.
- Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made of breathable fabric. Dress babies and young children very lightly and do not bundle them in blankets or heavy clothing.
- Never leave people or pets in your care inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight.
- Take a break from the heat by spending a few hours in a cool place. It could be a tree-shaded area, an air-conditioned spot, or a cooling centre.
- Take cool showers or baths until you feel refreshed.
- Prepare meals that don’t need to be cooked in your oven.
- Block sun out by closing awnings, curtains or blinds during the day.
- Avoid sun exposure. Shade yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat or using an umbrella.
- Limit your physical activity.
- Be aware that children are unable to perspire as much as adults and are therefore more prone to heat stress.
- Ask your health care provider or pharmacist if the medications you are taking or any health condition you may have increase your health risk in the heat and follow their recommendations.