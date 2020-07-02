Environment Canada warns of long heat wave

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is warning that a persistent heat wave is likely to begin today, Thursday, July 2, and could continue into next week.

According to Environment Canada each day between July 2 and Sunday, July 5 will feel like it is between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, and with the humidity it will really feel as if it is in the low 40s.

The seven day forecast from The Weather Network states as of July 2 that real temperatures will be above 30 up until next Thursday at least.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) offers the following recommendations to avoid heat related illness: