Canada Post reminding Cornwall to keep their dog secure

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a press release on Tuesday, Sept. 1, Canada Post is reminding residents to keep their dogs secure for the sake of their mail carriers.

“As much as we love our canine pets, they are protective of their home and their family, and it’s impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach your home to deliver the mail. Dog incidents can range from encounters with threatening dogs to being attacked and bitten,” reads a statement from Canada Post.

Canada Post is asking residents to keep their doors close when mail carriers approach for deliveries, not only to protect the carriers from potentially enthusiastic and protective dogs, but also to help enforce social distancing.

“Please do not open the door during deliveries or allow your dog to approach our employees while they are out in the community. This makes it difficult to adhere to physical distancing when owners need to retrieve their dogs, and it increases the risk of dog bites,” the Canada Post statement goes on to read. “We know this is a difficult time and we appreciate your help in keeping our employees safe, which will also help keep our local communities safe.”