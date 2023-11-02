Canada-Ontario Job Grant Available for Cornwall Employers

Cornwall Ontario – If you are an employer with a particular skills demand, and are looking to purchase training for your team, the Canada-Ontario Job Grant might be right for you.

“Funding for the Canada Ontario Job Grant is still available,” says Kim Arbic, Director of Community Relations with Job Zone d’emploi. “This program helps employers cover the cost of eligible training for existing employees or new hires. Our team is here to help local employers who are interested in accessing this grant.”

The Canada-Ontario Job Grant (COJG) provides direct financial support to individual employers who wish to purchase training for their employees. It is available to small, medium and large businesses with a plan to deliver short-term training to existing and new employees and will:

Provide up to $10,000 for incumbent staff or up to $15,000 for new hires in government support per person for training costs

Require employers to contribute one-sixth of the total costs, or one-half; depending on the size of the employer.

Provide employers hiring unemployed individuals with the opportunity to receive 100% of the cost of training.

Require training to be delivered by an eligible, third-party trainer.

Program Details

The training is intended for employed individuals acquiring new skills for their current job, or to prepare for another job with the same employer, and for unemployed individuals seeking a new job. The employer must have a job available at the end of the training for the individual being trained.

Training must not exceed one year in duration and must be provided by one of the following:

Colleges of applied Arts and Technology

Publicly-assisted universities

Publicly assisted Indigenous institutes

School Boards

Private trainers operating in compliance with the Private Career Colleges Act

Union-Based Training centers

Sector Councils

Industry Associations

Funding is provided by the Government of Canada and the program is delivered by the Government of Ontario. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis. You can access the online application here: https://www.eoss.tcu.gov.on.ca/COJG_Online/?locale=en#/COJG_Online/

More Info

More information, including assistance in completing the application, is available from Job Zone d’emploi. Contact Kim Arbic at 613-933-9675 ext 345 or email karbic@jobzonedemploi.ca