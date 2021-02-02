Two charged in break-in

Cornwall, ON – Angeline Ceasor, 25 and Dustin Rayat, 33 both of Cornwall were arrested on January 31st, 2021 and charged as follows:

Angeline Ceasor

· Break and Enter

· Possession of controlled substances (Fentanyl, Methamphetamine)

· Obstruct police

Dustin Rayat

· Break and Enter

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

It is alleged on January 31st, 2021 a Third Street East residence was broken into and police were contacted to investigate. Once on scene they took the man and the woman into custody. During this time the woman gave a false name to police and she was found to be in possession of Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Once in custody the man was found to be in possession of bear spray. Both were charged accordingly and the woman was released to appear in court at a later date. The man who was also wanted on a warrant for failing to attend court was held for a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF, BREACH

Cornwall, ON- Lenka Precechtel, 42 of Cornwall was arrested on January 29th, 2021 and charged with mischief and breach of undertaking for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged the woman repeatedly disturbed persons known to her despite having been warned not to on several occurrences. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 29th, 2021 the woman was located by police, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 30th, 2021.

THEFT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on January 30th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of a release order for not abiding by a curfew. It’s alleged on January 29th, 2021 the youth took some of her mother’s property and breached her curfew. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 30th, 2021 the youth was located by police, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ASSAULT, THREATS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 30th, 2021 and charged with assault X5, breach of probation X5 for failing to keep the peace and threats. It is alleged the man recently assaulted his common-law wife on multiple occasions, threatened her and breached his probation order. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, 80 AND OVER, DANGEROUS OPERATION

Cornwall, ON – Trey Bobb, 23 of Cornwall was arrested on January 31st, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, 80 and over as well as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. It is alleged on January 31st, 2021 the man was operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manor when he struck a pole on Second Street at Pitt Street. He was taken into custody by a member of the Cornwall Police Service at the scene and found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Kurtis Dallinger, 36 of Cornwall was arrested on January 31st, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged the man damaged a door at a Sixth Street residence on January 31st, 2021 and police were contacted to investigate. The man was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Lee Davis, 29 of Cornwall was arrested on January 31st, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend for prints on June 18th, 2020 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On January 31st, 2021 the man was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on April 16th, 2021.

Cornwall, ON – Marc Fournier, 38 of Cornwall was arrested on January 31st, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on February 7th, 2019 for breach charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On January 31st, 2021 the man was located by police, taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 163 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.