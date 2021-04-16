Ontario government announces emergency childcare for some frontline workers

ONTARIO – The government of Ontario announced emergency childcare for some frontline workers on Thursday, April 15.

The province states that the decision is directly related to their move to transition all students to at-home learning after the Spring Break.

The childcare will be free and will be available starting on Monday, April 19.

Those who are eligible should contact their local Service System Manager.

“Thank you to all frontline workers. The government appreciates greatly the efforts they have made to their communities, and we continue to respond to local needs as best as possible to ensure their success,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

The below individuals are eligible for free emergency childcare with a full list available under Schedule 5 at this link.