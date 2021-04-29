Agapè Centre show support to vaccine clinic workers

Pictured from left-to-right are Alyssa Cooper, and Justin Edwards of the Agape Centre, Paul Leger of 241 Pizza and The Glengarrian, Agape Centre Executive Director Lisa Duprau, EOHU Communications Officer Karine Hebert, and EOHU Human Resources Specialist Shelly Harding (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Agapè Centre continues to give back to the community and chose to buy lunch for the workers at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Benson Centre in Cornwall on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The Agapè Centre ordered seven pizzas, 200 wings, fries, condiments, and drinks fro 241 Pizza and The Glengarrian.

“We like to do a lot for the community,” said Paul Leger of 241 Pizza and The Glengarrian. “When Lisa (Duprau) called, we had no problem helping out.”

Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agapè Centre said that this generosity was a part of their continued effort to give back to the community to mark their 50th anniversary. Earlier in the year, the Agapè Centre gave cupcakes to the staff at Glen Stor Dun Lodge, Cornwall’s long-term care facility.

READ MORE: Agapè Centre celebrates 50 years by giving back

“We’re continuing to give back to the community to show our appreciation for everything they’ve done for us over the past year,” Duprau said. “This is a great opportunity to show our appreciated to the staff at the vaccination clinic for everything they do.”

