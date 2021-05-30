Incredible Edible plant give-away hands out over 2.5K plants

May 30, 2021 at 19 h 45 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Incredible Edible plant give-away hands out over 2.5K plants
Kat Rendek with some of the plants that Transition Cornwall+'s Food Action Group was giving away during their Incredible Edible Plant give-away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – From four locations across the city, the Incredible Edible Plant give-away over 2,500 plants on Saturday, May 29.

Transition Cornwall+’s Food Action Group was giving away tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and more from the Local Fill on Pitt St., Home Hardware on Vincent Massey Dr., Food Basics on Second St. E, and from the c-cans at the Cornwall Square.

The tomato and pepper plants were donated to the event by Marlin Orchards, with the rest being donated by the Cornwall gardening community.

The plants that were being given away ranged from those easy to maintain for novice gardeners right up to more difficult plants for advanced green thumbs.

“We want to encourage gardening so we have things that are easier to grow to more challenging plants like perennials and herbs,” said Kat Rendek of the Food Action Group.

