Incredible Edible plant give-away hands out over 2.5K plants

CORNWALL, Ontario – From four locations across the city, the Incredible Edible Plant give-away over 2,500 plants on Saturday, May 29.

Transition Cornwall+’s Food Action Group was giving away tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and more from the Local Fill on Pitt St., Home Hardware on Vincent Massey Dr., Food Basics on Second St. E, and from the c-cans at the Cornwall Square.

The tomato and pepper plants were donated to the event by Marlin Orchards, with the rest being donated by the Cornwall gardening community.

The plants that were being given away ranged from those easy to maintain for novice gardeners right up to more difficult plants for advanced green thumbs.

“We want to encourage gardening so we have things that are easier to grow to more challenging plants like perennials and herbs,” said Kat Rendek of the Food Action Group.