Cornwall Chamber hosts all candidates event tonight

September 1, 2021 at 11 h 41 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
An Elections Canada sign in Cornwall (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce will host an all candidates event this evening, Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.

This virtual event will be streamed live by YourTV on the Chamber’s website and will be broadcast at a later date on Cogeco Channel 11.

The Cornwall Chamber confirmed that the following candidates would be in attendance: Eric Duncan, Conservative Party of Canada; Denis Moquin, Liberal Party of Canada, Dr. Jeanie Warnock, Green Party, David Anber, People’s Party of Canada.

Since the Chamber’s announcement of the event, the NDP have confirmed that Trevor Kennedy would representing their party as their candidate in the riding of Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry, but it is unconfirmed if he will be in attendance at tonight’s meeting.

The Chamber has invited members of the public to submit their own questions for the meeting via an online form. Those who wish to ask their question in person can select the option to do so, and the Chamber will invite a few of those people to the meeting to ask their question.

The Chamber chose to hold this event virtually rather than with an in-person audience due to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the Chamber’s all candidates meeting is the only such meeting of local candidates that has been announced.

