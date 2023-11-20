Cornwall Chamber of Commerce celebrates successful final Pub Night of 2023

Cornwall, Ontario – The Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its final pub night of the year on November 14, offering a grand finale to its series of networking events in 2023. Held at the popular downtown eatery Schnitzels European Flavours, the event marked a significant gathering of the local business community.

“We’re excited to have everyone here tonight for our last Chamber Pub Night of the year. Tonight is a celebration of business, networking, and making new connections,” said Angela Bero, General Manager of the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce.

These pub nights, sponsored by Boom 101.9 and 104.5 Fresh Radio, have become a cornerstone for business networking in Cornwall, allowing professionals to connect, forge new relationships, and rejuvenate old ones. The Happy Popcorn Co. also played a pivotal role in supporting these events throughout the year.

At Schnitzels European Flavours, attendees were treated to an array of exceptional food and drinks, further enhancing the experience of mingling and professional exchange. Also, a special mention was given to Mrs. B’s Gifts & Home Decor for providing beautiful prizes for the event’s giveaway.

The series of events has provided a platform for business growth and collaboration. As the year ends, members of the Cornwall Chamber look forward to new networking opportunities next year.