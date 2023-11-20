Cornwall Chamber of Commerce celebrates successful final Pub Night of 2023

November 20, 2023 — Changed at 16 h 04 min on November 15, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Cornwall Chamber of Commerce celebrates successful final Pub Night of 2023
(Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall, Ontario – The Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its final pub night of the year on November 14, offering a grand finale to its series of networking events in 2023. Held at the popular downtown eatery Schnitzels European Flavours, the event marked a significant gathering of the local business community.

“We’re excited to have everyone here tonight for our last Chamber Pub Night of the year. Tonight is a celebration of business, networking, and making new connections,” said Angela Bero, General Manager of the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce.

These pub nights, sponsored by Boom 101.9 and 104.5 Fresh Radio, have become a cornerstone for business networking in Cornwall, allowing professionals to connect, forge new relationships, and rejuvenate old ones. The Happy Popcorn Co. also played a pivotal role in supporting these events throughout the year.

At Schnitzels European Flavours, attendees were treated to an array of exceptional food and drinks, further enhancing the experience of mingling and professional exchange. Also, a special mention was given to Mrs. B’s Gifts & Home Decor for providing beautiful prizes for the event’s giveaway.

The series of events has provided a platform for business growth and collaboration. As the year ends, members of the Cornwall Chamber look forward to new networking opportunities next year.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Public Library will close for a professional development day
Local News

Cornwall Public Library will close for a professional development day

Cornwall Public Library is set to temporarily close its doors on November 22, 2023, for a professional…

Police Blotter
Local News

Police Blotter

CARELESS USE OF FIREARM Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Nov. 16, 2023, and charged with the following: Careless use of firearm Careless…