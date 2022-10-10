Cornwall Employment Opportunities Promoted at National Job Fair

Cornwall Ontario – Cornwall Economic Development will once again be promoting the benefits of living and working in Cornwall at the National Job Fair in Montreal.

“There is always a lot of interest in Cornwall from people in Montreal and Western Quebec and the show gives us the opportunity to answer their questions about the community,” says Bob Peters, Manager with Cornwall Economic Development. “We hope to attract new residents to Cornwall, and one of the best ways to do that is with the potential of a new job.”

The National Job Fair takes place Thursday October 13 and Friday October 14 at the Olympic Stadium. This is the second time that the job fair will be held at Olympic Stadium, the largest exhibition hall in Quebec.

The Cornwall Booth Number is 1739-1741.

City officials will be joined by local employers which will be able to answer specific questions about current employment opportunities. Also in the immediate area will be a booth from the United Counties of SDG as well as local school boards.

Hundreds of employment opportunities are currently available in the Cornwall region, including new jobs at leading local employers such as Walmart Logistics, Olymel, Leclerc, SigmaPoint and Cornwall Community Hospital– to name just a few.

“The opportunities are diverse and exist across all sectors,” says Mr. Peters. “In addition to logistics, there are available jobs in food processing, manufacturing, health care, and the service sector. Positions range from entry level to skilled trades and professionals.”

In addition to promoting local employment opportunities, the Cornwall team will also be promoting educational opportunities, immigration support programs, entrepreneurship and new housing developments. The brand new Cornwall Career Guide, Cornwall Living magazine and other materials will be available at the Cornwall booth.

This will be the ninth consecutive year that Cornwall has exhibited at the National Job Fair.

“The show is a busy two days and our booth has always been very popular with attendees,” says Mr. Peters. “We’re once again looking forward to talking to people about Cornwall, and inviting them to visit and take a closer look.”

Jobs in Cornwall

The main purpose of attendees is to gain information on available jobs. Cornwall employment opportunities can be viewed online here:

“Local employers have worked with us to provide links to their job postings in one easy to access website,” says Mr. Peters. “The job listings are regularly updated and people are encouraged to check back often.”

Career Guide

The popular Cornwall Career Guide has been updated and expanded to include more information than ever before. The Career Guide will be available at the show, and can be downloaded here:

Living in Cornwall

In addition to the prospects of a new job, there are a number of compelling reasons to move to Cornwall, including an affordable cost of living and some world-class recreational amenities. The average sale price of a house in Cornwall is far less than in Montreal, Ottawa or Toronto, and the cost of electricity is amongst the lowest in Ontario. Ontario residents also benefit from lower income tax rates than Quebec residents.

ImmigrationCornwall.ca

The City has a website that offers valuable information for newcomers looking to establish their families in Cornwall. The website provides information on living, working and opening a business, as well as links to a wide range of support agencies.

About the National Job Fair

The National Job Fair of Montreal is presented jointly with The National Education Fair and The Study & Stay Abroad Fair, a unique concept in Canada. It is the largest fair of its kind presented in Canada – typically attracting over 450 exhibitors and tens of thousands of job seekers.

Admission to the 2022 National Job Fair is free for visitors. Show hours are as follows: