On February 15th, I was proud to stand alongside our local primary care teams to announce funding for the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre, Centre de santé Communautaire de l’Estrie, Glengarry Nurse Practitioner Led Clinic, Rideau St. Lawrence Family Health Team, all Members of the Great River Ontario Health Team who came together to collectively address the primary care needs in our area. These primary care teams are recipients of a $4,074,398 grant from the Ontario government, through the Ministry of Health. This local allocation of $4,074,398 will connect an estimated 19,340 people to a primary doctor or nurse practitioner in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry. Over the past decade, there has been a large number of residents without viable healthcare options. This local allocation will connect an estimated 19,340 children, parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbours to primary doctors and nurse practitioners close to home. Not only does this create more rostered patients, but this is a step in the right direction to improve the quality of life of many residents in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. This is part of the $110 million investment from the province to connect up to 328,000 people to primary care teams in Ontario. This is a huge step forward in Ontario’s Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care plan that was announced last year. I am thrilled to have shared this great news with the members of our community. Congratulations to our local primary care teams!