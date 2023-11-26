As the seasons change and I crave comfort, this means I also crave more sweets. Traditional desserts are nice but I love chocolate. Our cravings for chocolate are a regular thing, has been a favorite snack, dessert, and cheat food for thousands of years! So next time you are hit with that chocolate craving make a batch of these Caramel Chocolate Chews. A big hit at the café and sharing this recipe with you today is a reminder I need to make some soon. These are bite sizes pieces of heaven and are so delightful, a hit at any gathering.

1 Cup of medjool dates, pitted

1 cup canned coconut cream (best if refrigerated the night before)

¾ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch or arrow root powder

Pinch of salt

1/3 cup melted chocolate chips

1 tablespoon crushed walnuts (optional)

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Pit the dates and arrange them on the cookie sheet, do not flatten them just be sure to place back together once pit is removed. .

In a small pan or pot, add the coconut cream, brown sugar and cornstarch. Heat over medium-high heat, stirring constantly while the coconut cream melts. The mixture will get bubbly and almost foamy. Lower the heat to a simmer and stir frequently for about 5 minutes. If you want salted caramel, add a pinch of salt.

Remove from heat. The caramel can be used immediately, or let it cool and it will thicken considerably. I grab a teaspoon and place enough caramel to fill the middle, and then I take the melted chocolate and drizzle that on top.

To switch it up, you could add some crushed walnuts or any other topping you crave. Refrigerate for one hour until set. You can then store in airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Each time you go to use it, give it a good stir. Store leftover caramel in a covered glass container in the refrigerator for about a week.

Enjoy