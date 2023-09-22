Get to know the SDG Library

Borrow a bird-watching kit, take home an outdoor science pack – all for free at your library.

Stretching six municipalities, 15 library branches, and three express depots, you may have heard of SDG Library. But did you know your Library is so much more than just books? Mobile Internet Hotspots, ukeleles, guitars, and outdoor science kits; all these items can be borrowed free of charge with an SDG Library card (which, by the way, is also free for SDG residents, excluding Cornwall).

If you’re a dedicated birdwatcher, you might be looking forward to the commencement of fall, as flocks of birds cross the Counties in their migration pattern. If you’re not an avid birdwatcher, the SDG Library now has the tools to change your pecking order.

Drum roll, please… you can now borrow a birdwatching kit from SDG Library! The kit comes with binoculars, a National Geographic Bird Guide of North America, and a bird sighting checklist to check off all of your winged sightings.

If feathered creatures aren’t your thing, our new Outdoor Science Kit may be more your style. Intended for kids but also enjoyable for adults, spend some fun time outdoors this fall. Equipped with a DIY Outdoor Science book, test tubes, magnifying glasses, rulers, thermometers, pails, magnets, and a clipboard, your children may just become the next outdoor versions of Albert Einstein.

Although not new to our Library, our Mobile Internet Hotspots deserve an honourable mention. Borrowing one of our hotspots gives you access to unlimited LTE internet on the go. Connect your personal device to the hotspot and get internet access on the bus, the beach (although the looming cold fall weather may make you think twice), or at your home; the possibilities are endless.

We also have some exciting free events coming up in September, such as tote bag designing in Chesterville with the Library’s Cricut on September 28, with limited space. Learn how to use this cool maker technology as you design and make your own iron-on tote bags!

There are also several new clubs in the upcoming month, such as the Writer’s Guild in Ingleside, the Adult Colouring Club in Alexandria, the After School Club in Morrisburg, and Stay and Play in Winchester.

Visit our social media and website to find out more information and stay up to date on our upcoming events. To sign up for a library card, register online at sdglibrary.ca or visit your local branch.