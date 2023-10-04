Welcome to the first installment of What’s Going on in Glengarry, where we round up the happenings and goings on in the North and South Glengarry area. With so much to explore in these two beautiful communities, let’s get going!

Fall has arrived in Ontario’s Celtic Heartland, as Glengarrians gear up to enjoy the county’s autumn harvest and most colourful event of the season. As our usual green leaves shift to a palette of red and orange hues, the 31st edition of the Apples and Art Studio Tour has wrapped up another successful year of welcoming residents and visitors to the area to enjoy art forms in the spaces they’re created. Sponsored by the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, Cornwall, the Cornwall Tourism Development Fund, and the Eastern Ontario Agri-Food Network, the annual studio tour featured nearly 40 stops with over 70 individual artists showcasing different styles of art forms including painting, woodworking, and photography. Artwork was displayed at many prominent locations and local studios throughout the Counties, including the Glengarry Nor’Westers Museum, As You Like It – Design, Marlin Orchards, and Ferme Butte & Bine Farm.

How do you like them apples? While most local farms have slowed down their pick-your-own apple activities, families are still able to visit farm shops to grab a bushel of freshly picked apples, baked goods, and autumn varieties of plants such as mums and spring bulbs in-store. Pick-your-own pumpkins are also in full abundance at several farms in the area as well as the two wagons that can be conveniently found coming into Alexandria and just outside of Glengarry Fine Cheese in Lancaster.

Why not take in a Fall market or festival this time of year? Organizers who brought Journee de la Femme/ Women’s Day in Alexandria held a Fall Market Fundraiser this past Saturday, September 30th with proceeds benefiting patients comfort at the Glengarry Memorial Hospital. Market attendees gathered in the Glengarry Inter-Agency Group (GIAG) / Glengarry Funeral Home parking area in Alexandria to browse from over 35 vendors offering a variety of local products, crafts, and services offered in the community.

Looking to clear out the costume trunk or pick-up something new to dress as for Trick or Treating this year? The SDG Library, Lancaster Branch, will be hosting a Halloween Costume Swap and Craft on Wednesday, October 4th at 4:00 pm. People are invited to come exchange good-conditioned Halloween costumes and accessories and swap them for a whole new disguise! Once you’ve picked out your new outfit, stick around to get in the spooky spirit with a Halloween craft.

It’s that time of year again. Tidying up around the house and garden for fall? Why not take a leaf out of the Township of South Glengarry’s book, who recently held their annual Household Hazardous Waste Day on September 23rd. The annual event saw over 400 households participate in helping to divert hazardous waste from the landfills, with a steady and, at times, busy stream of residents lining up for the seamless drop-off process. While the Township’s drop of system is quick and straightforward, some residents met line-ups that lasted about 40-60 minutes, so if you plan to go next year, best to be the early bird and get your drop off done early.

Before you bag up fallen leaves and send them to the municipal landfill, consider leaving them where they fall! Fallen leaves make a natural mulch for your yard and garden which can reduce the growth of weeds and help to fertilize the soil! It also helps to make vital winter homes for local wildlife such as turtles and toads, birds, pollinators, and other small mammals who rely on the debris for food, shelter, and nesting materials. Don’t like the look of leaves all over your yard? Try raking leaves off the lawn to use as mulch in garden beds instead or rake the leaves in piles and let them decompose where they lay. Still too many leaves? Both North and South Glengarry municipalities offer a leaf and yard waste collection in early November to help make the clean up easier.

Get Running! There’s still time to register for the Fall 2023 Running Program being offered in North Glengarry at the Tim Hortons Dome. The program will be offered Wednesdays at 7pm and Sundays at 8:30am from October 18th to December 10th with coach Michelle Gordon. Details about the program and registration forms can be found on the Township of North Glengarry website.

Beep-Beep! The North Glengarry Fire Department will be hosting their Touch-a-Truck event Saturday, October 14th from 11am-2pm at Island Park. Little ones will get a chance to get up close and explore their favourite wheels such as fire trucks, police cars, tow trucks, heavy equipment vehicles and more!

From local art and produce, to community support, learning and fun, get out this week and enjoy all that Glengarry has to offer this season and be sure to have a healthy and safe Thanksgiving weekend surrounded by good food, great people and an amazing backdrop of color while exploring autumn in Glengarry.