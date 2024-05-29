Here come the crane… here come the fried chicken

Did you know that the fire lane between the parking garage and the mall building will be closed to traffic from the west entrance to the exit road to Sydney Street Northbound for one day this week as the project to take place is subject to the weather conditions. The project is described in the next paragraph. People can still enter the parking garage from the west entrance as only the east entrance will be closed.

Did you know that this week, Cornwall Square is in the process of replacing 2 of its large 15-ton rooftop air conditioning and heating units. Marleau Mechanical needs to use a special oversized crane to accomplish this task. Firstly, the existing 25-year-old units must be removed from the roof. Secondly, a new base curb is required to rest the new piece of equipment on to mesh with the opening in the roof. Thirdly, the new 15-ton Air Conditioning and Heating unit must be hoisted up to the roof and put in place before all the connectivity work can be done.

The first roof top unit is located over the Agape Lottery Booth and the massive crane will set up in the fire lane between the parking garage and the mall building at the east entrance to the parking garage and once assembled the crane will rise up and reach up and over the roof of the mall until it reaches above the existing equipment to be removed, attach the current equipment and hoist it off the roof onto a waiting truck to be followed by the second and third steps in the process. This could take several hours and the fire lane itself will be closed to traffic from the east entrance all the way west to just before the westerly entrance to the parking garage.

Once the first unit has been done, the whole process will be repeated again on the south side of the mall building with the crane setting up in the receiving courtyard to replace the second 15-ton rooftop unit.

If the weather cooperates the project will take the better part of one day and provide some entertainment for anyone wishing to watch from a safe distance. At this point in time Wednesday or Thursday are the most probable days.

This work will have an impact on the daily routine of on-site Cornwall transit, taxis and people who normally use the east entrance to the parking garage. The second unit will then have an impact on the mall’s receiving courtyard and deliveries made to the mall.

Did you know that the Chicken Garden finished the building of its restaurant and is awaiting their final inspection from the relevant authorities. The anticipated opening of Chicken Garden is in early June 2024. Stay tuned for a possible name change as the owners are looking at a simpler name. In any event, the fried chicken is on its way.

“SHOP CORNWALL, SHOP INDOORS, SHOP THE SQUARE”