Did you know that we have 9.985 million km 2 of land we call home to explore? Canada is the second largest county in the world. Now that is a lot of ground to cover and places to explore!

At Jolly Tours, we are globe trotters, with no lack of places on the bucket list to develop tours and explore. However, there is always the constant of Canadian Tour destinations. We love exploring our home and native lands, and we know you do also. From the far East to the Far West and everything in between, are we ever lucky to call this diverse landscape home.

An annual favorite turned tradition is our 16 days Newfoundland & Labrador Tour. My oh my do we have a soft spot and love for our Eastern Provinces. 16 days on our Newfoundland & Labrador tour is a journey that encompasses three of these Eastern Provinces. A maritime tradition in New Brunswick, a traditional downhome kitchen party to Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, just a prelude to the “main event” of Newfoundland & Labrador.

There are twenty Unesco world heritage sites in Canada, four of these are located in Newfoundland & Labrador; and three of these are featured in our tour, Gros Morne National Park, L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site, and Red Bay Basque Whaling Station.

Gros Morne National Park, spans more than 1800 km2 and rivals the views and fjords of Norway. L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site, here Vikings once stood. This is the only authenticated Norse site in North America. The Red Bay Basque Whaling Station dates back to the mid-16th century and drew whalers for the Basque region of Spain, France to the strait of Belle Isle to the shores of Red Bay. Not too many Tour Operators offer the ability to go into Labrador with a Newfoundland Tour, but to us, this is an essential component. So much to mention, and not enough space, when you have been in one place for 500 years…like Newfoundland, you tend to have lots to share!

Q: When is the best time to visit Newfoundland? A: The best time to visit Newfoundland is during the summer months from June to August when the weather is warmer, and many of the popular tourist attractions are open. We prefer July & August. June can be a little too cool yet.

Q: What should I pack for a trip to Newfoundland? A: Newfoundland can be quite cool and rainy, even in the summer months, so it is important to pack warm and waterproof clothing. Visitors should also bring sturdy hiking shoes or boots, as well as insect repellent, sunscreen, and a camera to capture the stunning landscapes.

Newfoundland & Labrador are waiting for you, are you ready?