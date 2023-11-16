The latest “338 Canada” polling numbers are out (Sunday, November 5).

The polling numbers reflect what Canadians feel about this corrupt government. Conservatives under Poilievre are at 41 % while the Trudeau sect is polling at 27 %. Some polls believe the Liberals could end up in third party status.

Canadians are finally waking up to the fact that this so called government under Trudeau is hell bent on going green without thinking of the financial consequences for Canadians. The Atlantic provinces woke up on July 1st to a hefty rise in fuel prices. Reason: carbon tax. Now they really feel ($) what the carbon tax is all about.

Don’t forget there is now a second carbon tax – “The Clean Fuel Regulation”. For you Liberals who claim that Trudeau and his environment guru, Guilbeault, are really concerned about the environment consider this – Steven Guilbeault and his department spent over $700,000 on travel last year.

But the champion gaslighter Trudeau himself goes to Toronto for a half hour visit. He is accompanied by a 27 car motorcade – all gas guzzling SUVs. On top of that, none of these vehicles shut their engines off for the duration of the visit. Do you really think that these two Liberals worry about the environment?

Down in the polls, really down in the polls Trudeau on Thursday, October 28 cancels the carbon tax on heating oil. He does this in the Atlantic provinces because the polls indicate the Liberals could lose 24 of the 32 seats they now hold. Again, he divides Canadians. What about those heating their homes with natural gas? Then, to add insult to injury, Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency says with sheer arrogance: “If people voted Liberal they could have the same deal.”

In the same week, two parliamentary committees are shut down by the NDP-Liberal coalition. One was set to hear from the top RCMP officials on why it did not pursue a criminal investigation into Trudeau’s actions in the SNC-Lavalin affair. Canadians would like to know what are they hiding. This Liberal government has been mired in one scandal after another. It is way past their time for them to go to “greener” pastures.

Albert O’Connell

Cornwall, ON