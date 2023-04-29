Spring Fling

When the season’s change it is not only my mood that shifts but also my pallet. As the crisp sunny days become warmer, my craving for salad increases and this salad is my go to. Heartier than a “summer based salad”.

I often pair it with any protein I have on hand that day for a complete meal.

2 cups mixed greens

¼ cup shredded carrots

½ cup sliced red onions

½ cup shredded cabbage

Kimchi sauerkraut

Cracked black pepper

Sesame seeds (optional)

I always start by getting my ingredients and tools ready so everything is close by. Second, be sure to wash, rinse and dry all vegetables and greens used.

Toss everything together in your favorite bowl and serve up with a drizzle of olive oil, and the juice from the sauerkraut kimchi. Simplicity at its best, adjust flavouring as needed.

Enjoy