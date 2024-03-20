Spring Sidewalk Sale, Home for the Easter Bunny and his Buddy hanging around

Did you know that Katie Hope is the creator of MEGA BUNNY? The dude will be hanging around the mall for a few weeks.

Did you know that this coming Saturday is a busy day here at Cornwall Square with a lot of events going on. International Auction will be here in the former hair salon between Peoples and Laura Secord, Arks Harvest will be opening as usual, the Easter Bunny Garden will welcome the Easter Bunny during the day, the Cornwall Kiwanis Squadron of the Royal Air Cadets will hold their Tag Day fundraiser in the east courtyard area near the Scotia Bank ATM and the ART4ALL-in-the-mall will be holding their monthly event also in the east courtyard in front of Dollarama to allow their group to express their artistic side.

Just a reminder that as in past years, Cornwall Square will be closed on both GOOD FRIDAY, March 29th, and EASTER SUNDAY March 31st.

Did you know that there are more changes on the way at Cornwall Square. The next changes will take place to the main level at the west end of the building. Stay tune for updates in future NEWS From The Square columns.

Did you know that in recent weeks, Cornwall Square has seen an increase in customer traffic, not only on Saturday due to Arks Harvest but also during the week and last week’s opening of the Urban Planet store has definitely contributed to more people coming to the mall. The weekend extra activity, be it The Square Marketplace, numerous community events or mall promotions encourages people to come to the mall and either support or participate in the events. Speaking of The Square Marketplace, that area is available to third party vendor market promoters to rent in its entirety to hold their own independent market event and bring in their own vendors. It is also available to community groups and charitable organizations who would like to hold a fundraising vendor market in The Square Marketplace.

Did you know that the response to Cornwall Square’s search for new personnel to join our team as Admin. Assistant to the Property Manager or as our afternoon shift maintenance/janitorial person, has been overwhelming. We have complete the first round of interviews with some 8 candidates for the Admin. Assistant position out of more than 20 applicants and will carry out a second round this week meanwhile on the maintenance person for the mixed afternoon shift we were successful in finding a person our of more than 30 applicants sent or brought in their resume.

Did you know that the SPRING SIDEWALK SALE continues all this week until Sunday.