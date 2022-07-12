2022 Glengarry Highland Games – All the Celtic Music you’ve been missing

To many people the Glengarry Highland Games means the sound of the pipes and the sight of the massed bands marching across the infield, but to many others the Games is the greatest opportunity to hear all of your favourite celtic bands in one place at one time. After a long wait, everyone is ready for a real ceilidh and this year’s entertainment lineup at the Games will be sure to please everyone.

MUSIC LINEUP FOR FRIDAY

Starting on Friday, the entertainment starts at 1 pm in the Metcalfe Centre showcasing the musical talents of local groups. This year’s lineup includes Stewart’s Glen, The MacCulloch Dancers, Hughie McDonell, The Ceilidh Drovers, Glengarry Girls Choir and Hadrian’s Wall.

Thousands of Games fans think the Friday night Tattoo is the high point of the Games. This two hour extravaganza presents music, dance and pageantry all staged on the infield under a summer night’s sky. To start off the Tattoo, our own Glengarry Massed Fiddlers take to the stage after a three year hiatus that will let everyone know that the Games are back and the show is about to begin. What a delight it will be to see the MacCulloch Dancers once more come onto the field and perform their world-renowned routine. The applause will continue throughout the evening with pipe bands and military bands marching onto the grounds and Hadrian’s Wall to keep the magic flowing. The night wraps up with music and fireworks and memories that will last long after the Games are over. If you don’t have a seat in the grandstands, bring your chair and find a comfortable spot on the infield.

TATTOO HEADLINERS

Beòlach from Cape Breton will provide the headliner entertainment for the Tattoo with exciting arrangements of traditional Cape Breton, Scottish and Irish tunes for fiddle, bagpipes, piano and guitar. Their energy and the natural easy wit and banter among the musicians have delighted audiences throughout the world. Last October, they were one of three groups representing Canada at the World Expo in Dubai. Their three albums have earned nominations for East Coast Music Awards, Canadian Folk Music Awards, and Nova Scotia Music Awards, of which they took home five and a nomination for a JUNO!

After the Tattoo for those who want to celebrate the return of the Games in a livelier fashion, be sure to make it to the Tent for the Friday night dance featuring Bang on the Ear.

WALL TO WALL MUSIC ON SATURDAY

Saturday is wall-to-wall celtic entertainment. The Metcalfe Centre lineup in the afternoon includes Bob Burnie and Friends, The Brigadoons, and Friday night headliners, Beòlach. At the same time over in the Tent , the entertainment goes strong with Fridge Full of Empties, Bang on the Ear and Brandy N’ Port. At six pm, there’s a break for everyone to surround the infield and enjoy the fabulous massed bands performance. At 7 pm, the entertainment venues come alive again with The Two Paddys in the Metcalfe Centre while in the Tent, Fridge Full of Empties will keep the dance floor filled til the 10pm closing.

Remember that once you enter the grounds, access to the music venues is included in your admission ticket except for the Friday night dance and the Grandstand seats. The dance is $10 and Grandstand seats are $5.31. See the Games website for details. Glengarryhighlandgames.com.

From quiet to rollicking, from being entertained to being the entertainment, there will be no shortage of ways to enjoy the best in celtic music at the Games. See you at the Games where the unforgettable music will make up for all the time we’ve spent apart.