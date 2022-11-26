A List Of Must-Watch Shows For This Holiday Season

The most amazing time of the year is coming closer with every passing moment. We bet you can also hear the crazy whispers of upcoming Christmas and New Year evenings. So, why not make this Christmas one of the most fun and exciting ones.

The best activity should be something fun, exciting and relaxing at the same time. Why not experience a live Christmas show at Aultsville Theater. We bet that you won’t regret watching these shows.

Dec. 2nd to 4th: Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer Jr (Presented by Seaway Valley Theatre Company) – The Holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special.

Dec. 5th: The Barra MacNeils, An East Coast Christmas – Enjoy the musical potpourri of traditional MacNeil family favourites gleaned from Christmas ceilidhs, midnight masses and the general festive frolic that accompanies each holiday season.

Dec. 9th: Rejoice, a Christmas Concert (Presented by the Centennial Choir of Cornwall) – Their songs cover the hope, inspiration and fun of Christmas in winter.

Dec. 16th: O Christmas Tea (Presented by James & Jamesy) – Rich in wordplay, comic physicality, and cleverly crafted interactive elements. O Christmas Tea is uproarious fun, yet it is the duo’s boundless imagination and endearing chemistry that provide the real magic and heart of this play.

Visit www.aultsvilletheatre.ca to see more details and purchase tickets.