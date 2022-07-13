Artizen brings wellness and Artist Exploration to South Glengarry

LANCASTER, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in Lancaster on July 9th to mark the grand opening of Artizen, a yoga studio and art gallery owned and operated by local resident, Nicole Hagen.

Nicole explained, “Artizen Yoga Studio and Gallery is a wellness and creative outlet space that offers yoga, meditation, breath work and all kinds of art workshops, whilst surrounded by beautiful and unique artwork made by local artists and artisans.” Nicole operates the business with her talented friend, Candice Nixon of Melting Pot Studio, whose glass art and jewelry will be permanently featured in the gallery. Nicole envisions Artizen becoming a community gathering place where artists and teachers can utilize this space to offer classes and art workshops or display their artwork to area residents.

Mayor Lyle Warden stated “I am very excited to celebrate the grand opening of Artizen, a yoga studio and gallery in Lancaster. Their yoga classes and creative workshops promote well-being and encourage artistic self-expression. Congratulations Nicole!”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was presided over by Deputy Mayor Stephanie Jaworski and was held at the business premises located at 188 Military Road in Lancaster.