June 28 is Dream Big Day .

The sky is the limit when it comes to the dreams that children can have!

It is the job of their teachers, parents, and other adults in their lives to help foster their dreams, encourage open minds, and assist them in building the skills they will need to contribute to the world in the future.

On this day, children are encouraged to explore their interests, follow their passions and dream big about what the future might look like.

Dream Big Day is an initiative meant to break down barriers, promote diversity, improve social mobility, and make the world a better, more inclusive place for anyone to aim high and achieve their dreams!

