Dream Big Day

June 28, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 58 min on June 18, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
Dream Big Day
shoot for the stars

June 28 is Dream Big Day.

The sky is the limit when it comes to the dreams that children can have!

It is the job of their teachers, parents, and other adults in their lives to help foster their dreams, encourage open minds, and assist them in building the skills they will need to contribute to the world in the future.

On this day, children are encouraged to explore their interests, follow their passions and dream big about what the future might look like.

Dream Big Day is an initiative meant to break down barriers, promote diversity, improve social mobility, and make the world a better, more inclusive place for anyone to aim high and achieve their dreams!

Share a story with us in the comments section!

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

POP IN THIS WEEKEND
A&E Plus

POP IN THIS WEEKEND

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media CANADA DAY BREAKFAST at North Stormont Place in Avonmore from 8:30 to 10:30  Everyone Welcome. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough…