February 2nd is Groundhog Day.

Every year on February 2nd, an adorable groundhog emerges from its burrow to predict the weather. Will he see his shadow?

It’s that time again! That’s right, it’s time to gaze towards the state of Pennsylvania and watch a little groundhog scurry out of its den. Because he’s being released to let the masses know when to expect a break in winter weather and how soon they will see the spring breezes flow.

A groundhog? Predicting the weather? That’s right!

Oh come on now, stop laughing. It’s tradition. It’s fun and who doesn’t feel the need for a little fun this far into winter? Come on. It’s time to read a little bit and learn something interesting about this enduring custom. Who knows? By the end of this chat, it’s likely that many more people will be anxiously counting down the days until the next Groundhog Day!

