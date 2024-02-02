Groundhog Day

February 2, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 57 min on January 3, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
Groundhog Day

February 2nd is Groundhog Day.

Every year on February 2nd, an adorable groundhog emerges from its burrow to predict the weather. Will he see his shadow?

It’s that time again! That’s right, it’s time to gaze towards the state of Pennsylvania and watch a little groundhog scurry out of its den. Because he’s being released to let the masses know when to expect a break in winter weather and how soon they will see the spring breezes flow.

A groundhog? Predicting the weather? That’s right!

Oh come on now, stop laughing. It’s tradition. It’s fun and who doesn’t feel the need for a little fun this far into winter? Come on. It’s time to read a little bit and learn something interesting about this enduring custom. Who knows? By the end of this chat, it’s likely that many more people will be anxiously counting down the days until the next Groundhog Day!

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
A&E Plus

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 4 TO 10, 2024   The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries   ARIES Unexpected circumstances could cause delays. Give yourself…

Pop In This Weekend
A&E Plus

Pop In This Weekend

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS' BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center.  ACBL sanctioned Club.…