National Cheese Lovers Day

January 20th is National Cheese Lovers Day.

Who thought it would be a good idea to let food get moldy before eating it? Just thinking about it sounds gross, but this concept has somehow spawned some of the most celebrated and delicious food items that can be found in the world.

However, that still doesn’t completely excuse them from their rather unsavory beginnings. From cave-aged Roquefort to the stomach-churning casu marzu, there are a lot of questionable cheeses out there that will make a person think twice about where their favorite cheese comes from. Perhaps, sometimes, it’s better not to know.

But knowing and celebrating all things cheese-related is what National Cheese Lovers Day is all about!

