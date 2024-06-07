June 7 is National Donut Day.

wherever you get your donuts

Is your belly rumbling at the reminder of National Donut Day? We wouldn’t be surprised if it was, as most of us love these most scrumptious foods.

There are many varieties of doughnuts outside of that most commonly known, including twist doughnuts, fritters, and the hugely varied and popular filled doughnut. Filled doughnuts come in a huge variety. Glazed doughnuts filled with all sorts of delicious fruit are equally popular, with raspberry being a runaway favorite throughout the world.

There’s something about that delicious deep-fried treat that brings a smile to everyone’s face. National Donut Day celebrates this wonderful treat, it’s history and the ladies who did something very special with these delicious goodies during World War 1. To learn more about this special and tasty day, read on to learn more about this wonderful tradition.

