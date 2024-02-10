National Umbrella Day

February 10, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 53 min on January 3, 2024
SEAWAY NEWS
National Umbrella Day

February 10th is National Umbrella Day.

Be prepared for any weather with this must-have accessory! It’s lightweight, colourful, and functional. Say goodbye to getting soaked and hello to style.

Everyone is familiar with the sight of an umbrella, they’re present whether you live in the hottest of climates or the coldest. They’re there to keep the rain off on a blustery day, and there to protect you from sunburn on a warm and sunny one, there’s simply no day that isn’t a perfect National Umbrella Day! So, of course, there’s a holiday to honor this ever useful, ever-fashionable, and essential piece of travel gear.

