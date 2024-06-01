Patio Season Brings Outdoor Music Back to Cornwall

Summer weather has arrived, and venues across Cornwall, including restaurants and bars, have opened their patios to live music. On May 30, Nicholas Seguin played a set at ESCA, kicking off the patio season. “The patio season is the sign that summer has arrived,” said Nicholas Seguin, a musician and singer-songwriter. “Having the opportunity to play music anywhere is a gift, but there’s something special about being outside.”

The evening was a perfect blend of cool weather and an attentive audience. The crowd enjoyed sipping on cold drinks during the warm night and listening to the gentle strumming of acoustic music. “The gig Thursday was lovely… there was no humidity, the audience was attentive and appreciative, and the staff at ESCA were professional and kind,” Seguin shared.

The summer will be packed with live outdoor music with Arts in the Park, Canada Day, Ribfest, and Pride, plus numerous other events and cultural festivals at Lamoureux Park.