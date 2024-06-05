Paws and Applause for Pet Fest

The second annual Unleash Pet Fest took over downtown Cornwall near Cornwall Square on June 1, 2024. This free outdoor event celebrated the love for pets with various fun-filled activities. Highlights included a superhero-themed pet parade, yoga with chickens, an animal show, and a vendor market featuring local pet-related businesses.

Beth Alexander, owner of Unleash Pet Photography and the event’s founder, shared her excitement: “I wanted to create something encouraging and fun that could fundraise for local charities while bringing the local pet industry together. We’ve already doubled participation for the pet parade and vendors this year.”

Lissa Joamis, a yoga instructor from Spirit Tree Yoga, led a unique chicken yoga session. “This is my absolute first experience doing yoga with chickens. It was quite amusing and relaxing,” Lissa remarked. “The chickens were more observing us than we were observing them.”

The festival successfully drew families and their pets downtown, promoting local businesses and supporting animal rescues.