March 25, 2024
March 25th is Pecan Day.

Whether eaten on their own or included as part of a myriad of creations in the kitchen, the pecan tree yields a versatile nut that is the only naturally occurring major nut tree in North America. While they began in the US, they have since been planted on every continent except for Antarctica. Even so, it is still estimated that 80% of the world’s supply of pecans comes from the United States.

Healthful and delicious, pecans are a treat that has an interesting history as well as a tasty future!

