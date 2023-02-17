Pop in this Weekend

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

THE ST. ANDREWS K OF C community breakfast on Feb. 19th in St. Andrew’s parish hall. We will be ready to start serving at 8 am. AIl are welcome!

50+ COMMUNITY CLUB HOSTING EUCHRE. Sat. Feb 18. at St Matthews, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 Noon – 4pm. Info: Betty 613-984-1431 or Jack 613-537-2295.

CANADA MATH KANGAROO CONTEST. Blue Sky: An Acton Academy will bring the contest to the Cornwall area for the first time by hosting it on Sunday, March 19th. Info: https://mathkangaroo.ca/announcement/2023-contest-registration-started/en . The registration deadline is Sunday, February 26th.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group, Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tues. & Fri. from 12-1pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588 or Leona 613-931-2874.