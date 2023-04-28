Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

LEGION RIDERS SUPPER FUNDRAISER to benefit Centre 105 will be held on Sun., April 30 from 4:30-6:30 pm at the Cornwall Legion, Branch 297, 415 Second St. Tickets avail at the door or in advance at the Legion Bar.

THE CORNWALL & DISTRICT LABOUR COUNCIL invites the public to the National Day of Mourning ceremony at the Workers’ Monument in Lamoureux Park, April 28, 11:30 am. The day honours those killed or injured on the job, Guest speaker is Janice Folk-Dawson, OFL Vice-President. For more info, call Louise Lanctot, 613 932 1943.

SPRING RUMMAGE SALE @ Knox-St. Paul’s United Church, 800 -12th St. East (Off McConnell North) Main Level on Sat., April 29TH – 9am Noon. Great Bargains – Clothes, Books, Household Articles and much more.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Something different! – Community Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, April 30th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 8:30 AM to Noon. Full Breakfast with juices, pancakes & sausage, homefries, beans, toast and beverage. FREE WILL OFFERING supporting St. Anne Catholic Elementary School student activities. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION SPRING ART EXHIBITION at Cornwall Square Mall April 27,28,29,30. Hours: Thurs/Fri 10am-6pm; Sat. 9:30am – 5h30pm; Sun 11am-3pm. Vernissage: Over 30 local Artists.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

LE SOUPER DES CAVALIERS de la Légion au profit du Centre 105 aura lieu le dimanche 30 avril de 16 h 30 à 18 h 30 à la Légion de Cornwall, filiale 297, 415, rue Second.

SI VOUS RECHERCHE DE LIVRES ou d’objets religieux, venez visiter le ‘’Centre d’information catholique’’ à sa nouvelle adresse: Unité 1, 812 rue Pitt, lundi au vendredi de 10h à 16h et le samedi de 9h à 12h. 613-933-5099.

LE CONSEIL DU TRAVAIL DE CORNWALL ET DU DISTRICT invite le public à la cérémonie du Jour de deuil national au Monument des travailleurs dans le parc Lamoureux, le 28 avril à 11 h 30. Cette journée rend hommage aux personnes tuées ou blessées au travail. La conférencière invitée est Janice Folk-Dawson, vice-présidente de la FTO. Pour plus d’information, appelez Louise Lanctot, 613 932 1943.

VENTE DE REMBOURSEMENTS DU PRINTEMPS à l’église unie Knox-St. Paul’s, 800 -12th St. East (Off McConnell North) Main Level le samedi 29 avril – 9 h à midi. Bonnes affaires – vêtements, livres, articles ménagers et bien plus encore.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Quelque chose de différent ! – Déjeuner communautaire aux crêpes le dimanche 30 avril dans la salle paroissiale St. Francis de Sales (434 Second St. W.) de 8 h 30 à midi. Petit déjeuner complet avec jus, crêpes et saucisses, frites, haricots, toasts et boissons. OFFRE VOLONTAIRE GRATUITE pour soutenir les activités des élèves de l’école primaire catholique Sainte-Anne. Salle entièrement accessible avec service d’ascenseur.

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION SPRING ART EXHIBITION au Cornwall Square Mall les 27, 28, 29 et 30 avril. Heures d’ouverture : Jeudi et vendredi de 10 h à 18 h ; samedi de 9 h 30 à 17 h 30 ; dimanche de 11 h à 15 h. Vernissage : Plus de 30 artistes locaux.