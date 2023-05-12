Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

STORMONT YACHT CLUB Adult Learn to Sail, weekend event for adults teaches theory and practical skills. June 16-18, Stormont Yacht Club, Long Sault. Info: , https://www.stormontyachtclub.ca/events/adult-sail-training-weekend

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

PLANT SALE hosted by the Williamstown Green Thumbs will be held at the Williamstown Fair grounds at 8 a.m. on Sat. May 13. Mother Day items and much more. Info: Terry 613 931 2129.

THE CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL Spring concert “IF MUSIC BE” at Cornwall’s Aultsville Theatre on Fri., May 12 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are avail. from any choir member, Fines Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Dr. or Melody Music, 104 Pitt St.

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC DINNER & DANCE May 13th at the Lion’s Club in Bonville at 6 pm. Baked chicken, salad & dessert. Info Marland 613-936-3625.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

LA VENTE DE PLANTES organisée par les pouces verts de Williamstown aura lieu au terrain de la foire de Williamstown à 8 h le samedi 13 mai. 13 mai. Articles pour la fête des mères et bien plus encore. Renseignements : Terry 613 931 2129.