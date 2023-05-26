Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on May 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

LANCASTER LONG TERM CARE WALK FOR ALZHEIMERS May 26 from 10am-2pm at Lancaster Long Term Care Residence, 105 Military Rd. Entertainment, photo booth, snack shack. Info: 613-347-3016.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS is back to serving their traditional Community Family Breakfast on Sun., May 28 in the St. Francis Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 8:30 AM to NOON. All are welcome. Accessible with elevator service provided.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER : le dernier vendredi du mois. La prochaine collecte de fonds aura lieu le 26 mai aux Chevaliers de Colomb, 205 rue Amelia (en bas), de 11h30 à 13h et de 16h à 18h30.

FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS reprend son traditionnel petit-déjeuner familial communautaire le dimanche 28 mai dans la salle paroissiale St. Francis (434 Second St. W.) de 8 h 30 à midi. Tout le monde est le bienvenu. Accessible grâce à un ascenseur.