Pop in This Weekend!

FREE CONCERT! LAMOUREUX PARK BANDSHELL. Saturday, June 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Music by Cornwall New Horizons Band. Come out and join in the fun.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB presents Birds in your Backyard with Mike Chegrinec on Tuesday, June 13 from 1-3 pm in the Oak Room. Registration and info: 613-932-4969 or seaayseniors@gmail.com.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Monthly Dance/Jam Session & Dinner on Saturday, June 3 from 2-8:30 pm. Bring your instruments and dancing shoes. South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Info: Elaine 613-362-0173.

SOCIAL DANCING the first Friday of the month from 7-10 pm at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude 146 Chevrier Ave. Dance: June 2. Info: Dennis 613-618-7684.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION FISH & CHIPS. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CONCERT GRATUIT ! PARC LAMOUREUX BANDHELL. Samedi 3 juin, de 10 h 30 à 11 h 30. Musique du Cornwall New Horizons Band. Venez vous amuser.

Le SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB présente Birds in your Backyard avec Mike Chegrinec le mardi 13 juin de 13 h à 15 h dans la salle Oak. Inscription et information : 613-932-4969 ou seaayseniors@gmail.com.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Session mensuelle de danse/jam et dîner le samedi 3 juin de 14 h à 20 h 30. Apportez vos instruments et vos chaussures de danse. South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Renseignements : Elaine 613-362-0173.

DANSE SOCIALE le premier vendredi du mois de 19 h à 22 h au Centre Charles-Émile-Claude 146, avenue Chevrier. Danse : 2 juin. Info : Dennis 613-618-7684.

FISH & CHIPS DE LA LÉGION ROYALE CANADIENNE. Tous les vendredis de 16 h 30 à 18 h 30. À emporter ou à manger sur place. Commande : 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE. Petit déjeuner tous les dimanches de 8 à midi. Info : Roly 613-932-9396.

GROUPE DE FIBROMYALGIE DE LA VOIE MARITIME. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center tous les mardis et vendredis de 12 h à 13 h. Info : Judy 613-330-0588 ; Leona 613-931-2874 ; Denise 613-938-3615 ; Theresa 613-662-8713.