Pop in This Weekend!

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER sponsored by the 50+ Community Club, Friday, Sept. 15 and Sat. Sept. 16 – St. Andrews Church Hall, St. Andrews West. Advance tickets only. Call Ann 613-551-6491 or Janice 613-537-9542 for info.

BEACON BAGS INC. CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT. Sept. 15th at Prescott Golf Club. Includes Golf, Cart and BBQ dinner. Many prize opportunities, including a new Ford Mustang for a Hole-In-One. Music after golf by Cajun and the Hollow Bodies. Register at Beaconbags.ca or by calling 613-662-3560.

BLESSED SACRAMENT ANNUAL PARISH SUPPER on Sun., Sept. 17th, 2023, from 4-7 pm., at Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall. Menu: Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, buns and pie. Tickets: Adults: $15.00, children (7-12 yrs.): $10.00, children 6 yrs. and under: FREE. All take outs $15.00.

GRAVEL HILL- SERVICE for the 160th Anniversary of St. James’-St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Gravel Hill Road Monkland will be held on Sun. Sept. 17 at 10:30.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

DINER MYSTERY MURDER parrainé par le Club communautaire 50+, vendredi 15 et samedi 16 septembre – Salle de l’église St. Andrews, St. Billets à l’avance seulement. Appelez Ann au 613-551-6491 ou Janice au 613-537-9542 pour plus d’information.

GRAVEL HILL- Le service pour le 160e anniversaire de l’église presbytérienne St. James’-St. Andrew’s, Gravel Hill Road Monkland aura lieu le dim. James -St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Gravel Hill Road Monkland, aura lieu le dimanche 17 septembre à 10h30.