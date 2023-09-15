Pop in This Weekend!

September 15, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 14 min on September 12, 2023
Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER sponsored by the 50+ Community Club, Friday, Sept. 15 and Sat. Sept. 16 – St. Andrews Church Hall, St. Andrews West.   Advance tickets only.   Call Ann 613-551-6491 or Janice 613-537-9542 for info.    

BEACON BAGS INC. CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT.  Sept. 15th at Prescott Golf Club.  Includes Golf, Cart and BBQ dinner. Many prize opportunities, including a new Ford Mustang for a Hole-In-One.  Music after golf by Cajun and the Hollow Bodies.  Register at Beaconbags.ca or by calling 613-662-3560.

BLESSED SACRAMENT ANNUAL PARISH SUPPER on Sun., Sept. 17th, 2023, from 4-7 pm., at Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall. Menu:  Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, buns and pie. Tickets: Adults: $15.00, children (7-12 yrs.): $10.00, children 6 yrs. and under: FREE.   All take outs $15.00.

GRAVEL HILL- SERVICE for the 160th Anniversary of St. James’-St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Gravel Hill Road Monkland will be held on Sun. Sept. 17 at 10:30. 

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona  613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

DINER MYSTERY MURDER parrainé par le Club communautaire 50+, vendredi 15 et samedi 16 septembre – Salle de l’église St. Andrews, St.   Billets à l’avance seulement.   Appelez Ann au 613-551-6491 ou Janice au 613-537-9542 pour plus d’information.

GRAVEL HILL- Le service pour le 160e anniversaire de l’église presbytérienne St. James’-St. Andrew’s, Gravel Hill Road Monkland aura lieu le dim. James -St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Gravel Hill Road Monkland, aura lieu le dimanche 17 septembre à 10h30.

