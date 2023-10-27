Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 11531 Community Family Breakfast, Sun, Oct 29 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall. 8:30 AM to Noon. Full breakfast and beverage. All welcome. Fully accessible, elevator service.

OPEN HOUSE CEILIDH Sat., Oct. 28 from 1:30 – 4 pm. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, South Lancaster, in honour of Rev. Ian MacMillan who is retiring after 35 years of Christian ministry.

THE PATRONS OF ST. COLUMBAN FOUNDATION fundraising concert with the St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School Music Dept in St. Columban’s Church on Sun. Oct. 29 at 2 pm. Freewill donation.

SALEM UNITED CHURCH FALL FAIR 19041 County Rd 2 Summerstown on Sat. Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home Baking. Plants, Attic Treasures, Preserves, and Local Vendors. Lunch. Free admission. Info: 613-360-0657.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396. Euchre November 1, 15, and 29th at 7pm.

HALLOWE’EN WITCHES TEA Sat., Oct. 28, 10am – 3:30pm, at St Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. Lunch served – magic soup and sang-witches. Vendors on site. Pumpkin carving. Info Janice 613-537-9542.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Upcoming Events…Haitain Creole/ English Service, Sunday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m. guest speaker Rev.Jeannot and Aravena Chataigne. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

Francis Knights of Columbus Council 11531 Déjeuner familial communautaire, dimanche 29 octobre dans la salle paroissiale St. De 8 h 30 à midi. Petit déjeuner complet et boissons. Tout le monde est le bienvenu. Entièrement accessible, service d’ascenseur.

OPEN HOUSE CEILIDH Sam., Oct. 28 1:30 – 4 pm. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, South Lancaster, en l’honneur du révérend Ian MacMillan qui prend sa retraite après 35 ans de ministère chrétien.

ÉVÉNEMENTS DE LA LOGE DE L’ORIGNAL : Fléchettes : Lun. 19 h, mard.-mer. 13 h ; Jamming 17 h 30 jeudi ; Fun Darts ven. 19 h 30. Sam. 28 octobre : musique de Rick et Brenda à 19 h. Situé au 443 11th St. W.