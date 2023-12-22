Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids from ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study “ Hope from the Exile Prophets “ Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events, Christmas Services Saturday, Dec 23 at 6 pm. Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10 am. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.