Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE for the Avonmore Finch & Gravel Hill Presbyterian Pastoral Charge will be held at St. James’- St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Gravel Hill on Fri. March 29 at 10:30. Easter Sunday Service will be at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Avonmore at 10 AM on March 31st. Everyone is most welcome.

EASTER BREAKFAST at North Stormont Place in Avonmore on Sat. March 30 from 8:30-10:30 am. Everyone Welcome. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. www.avonmorefair.ca Egg Hunt for the children at 10 am- Bring your own basket – hosted by Avonmore Rec.

SPRING FLING with the Gender Illusions (a comedic drag troupe) on Sat., March 30th from 8-11 pm at the Army Navy Air Force Club, 14 Marlborough St. Proceeds to the Cornwall Canada Day Committee and Diversity Cornwall. Tickets at the door and by calling 343-585-2519.

GOOD FRIDAY FISH & CHIPS at Knights of Columbus 755, March 29th from 4-7pm. For tickets, 613-932-7600. Take-outs available.

GOOD FRIDAY FISH AND CHIPS at the ANAF club 14 Marlborough, N. on Fri. March 29. Music from 3-7. Info: 613 938 5020

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

Le SERVICE DU VENDREDI SAINT pour la charge pastorale presbytérienne d’Avonmore Finch et Gravel Hill aura lieu à l’église presbytérienne St James – St Andrew’s de Gravel Hill le vendredi 29 mars à 10 h 30. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Gravel Hill le vendredi 29 mars à 10h30. Le service du dimanche de Pâques aura lieu à l’église presbytérienne St. Andrew’s d’Avonmore le 31 mars à 10 heures. Tout le monde est le bienvenu.