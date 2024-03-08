Pop in This Weekend!

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service with Guest Speaker Rev. Krista Shaver at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. join us in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events Good Friday Service with Communion March 29th at 10am. Easter Service with Water Baptism March 31st at 10:00 a.m. Info 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or http://www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca/

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: March 10th, April 14th, May 12th, June 9th, July 14th, August 11th, September 8th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville March 9, April 13, Oct.12, Nov. 9, Dec.14 at 6pm-11pm.

CENTRE 105 AND TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL Joint Fundraiser Sun, March 10, Spaghetti Supper and Concert, Event held at Cornwall Legion, 415 2nd St W 4-6:30pm

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.