Pop in this Weekend!

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons. 12:30 pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

_________________________________________________

Le CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (50 ans et plus) vous invite à jouer au bridge en duplicate les lundis et vendredis après-midi. 12h30 au Benson Center. Club sanctionné par l’ACBL. Info : Lorna au 613-931-1283.

ÉGLISE CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Service religieux du dimanche matin à 10 h. Konnect Kids 4-12 ans. Nursery disponible. Info. 613-936-9166 ou cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com ou www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

SI VOUS CHERCHEZ DES LIVRES ET DES ARTICLES de nature religieuse, visitez le ” Catholic Information Centre ” du lundi au vendredi de 10 h à 16 h à l’unité 1, 812, rue Pitt. 613-933-5099

Légion royale canadienne Fish and Chips. Tous les vendredis de 16 h 30 à 18 h 30. À emporter ou à manger sur place. Commander : 613-933-2362.

CLUB DES LIONS DE CORNWALL TOWNSHIP Bonville. Petit déjeuner tous les dimanches de 8 à midi. Info : Roly 613-932-9396.

GROUPE DE FIBROMYALGIE DE LA VOIE MARITIME. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center tous les mardis et vendredis de 12 h à 13 h. Info : Judy 613-330-0588 ; Leona 613-931-2874 ; Denise 613-938-3615 ; Theresa 613-662-8713.