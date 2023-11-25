Seaway Valley Theatre presents Disney’s Moana Jr.

November 25, 2023 — Changed at 14 h 57 min on November 7, 2023
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by Seaway Valley Theatre
Comment count:
Seaway Valley Theatre presents Disney’s Moana Jr.
Pictured above is Taryn Ramjist as Moana, Kadence Gault as Gramma Tala, Charlotte Light as Sima and Austin Taylor as Chief Tui. (Photo : SVTC - COPYRIGHT2020 - FRANK BURELLE)

The Seaway Valley Theatre Company invites you to attend this season’s children’s musical, “Disney’s Moana JR.”

Based on the 2016 Disney film, “Moana,” this thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, “Disney’s Moana JR.” is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

Sitting in the director’s chair once again is Michael DeWolfe, who has directed several of the SVTC’s children’s musicals in the past. Producing the show are Christiane Taylor and Bernadette Piché-Proulx. Vocal direction is by Stephanie St. Louis and Amanda Marini-Rohde is the show’s choreographer.

“Disney’s Moana JR.” will be staged at the Aultsville Theatre, 2 St. Lawrence Drive, Cornwall, on Saturday December 2 at 1:30 and 4:00 PM, and on Sunday, December 3 at 1:30 PM. Reserved seats are $23.00, $21.00, and $15.00 and can be bought in advance online at svtc.theticketwicket.ca or by phone at 613-933-3998. (Please phone if you require wheelchair seating.) They will also be available at the door from one hour before curtain time, but it is strongly recommended that you buy tickets in advance and get them early to avoid disappointment. All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges.

For more information, visit www.svtc.ca/moanajr and the Seaway Valley Theatre Company’s Facebook page. Be sure to also follow the hashtag #SVTCMarysWedding on social media.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
A&E Plus

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 26 TO DECEMBER 2, 2023 The luckiest signs this week: Cancer, Leo and Virgo ARIES You’ll spend a lot of time on the move, and the telephone won’t stop…

Pop In This Weekend!
A&E Plus

Pop In This Weekend!

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons.  12:30 pm at the Benson Center.  ACBL sanctioned…