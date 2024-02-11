February 11th is Super Chicken Wing Day.

Savoring succulent bites while cheering for the big game, relishing the communal thrill of indulgent sporting moments.

Super Chicken Wing Day is a day that unites chicken wing lovers to feast on their favorite treat every year on the second Sunday of February. This day is not just about indulging in a plate of delicious wings. Instead, it honors a culinary creation that has become a staple in American culture. It’s a favorite to eat during the biggest football game of the year — the Super Bowl. Coincidentally (or not?), Super Bowl Sunday usually coincides with Super Chicken Wing Day.

