Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 20 TO 26, 20222

The luckiest signs this week: Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius

ARIES

You’ll face opposing views, and your plans could change more than once. You must be patient and wait for things to settle down to determine which direction to finally take.

TAURUS

You may find it hard to strike the right balance in all aspects of your life. Ad­justing a few minor details may allow you to achieve your goals. You must get more sleep to strengthen your im­mune system.

GEMINI

You may start your own business. You’ll discover new and ambitious professional goals that make you feel good. You’ll also meet the right people to partner with.

CANCER

You’ll stand out in a crowd of people or on social media. You’ll be very successful. You’ll also receive some form of distinction or nomination.

LEO

You must clean your home. Getting rid of clutter will free your mind from confusion. You may have to speak up in certain circumstances to keep your mind in check.

VIRGO

You may receive criticism or deal with people who intentionally don’t express themselves clearly, inviting confusion. If you’re patient and diplomatic, you’ll come out on top.

LIBRA

You’ll receive a large amount of money, such as an insurance claim or inheritance. You must be tactful in a situation that may cause a bit of impatience on both sides.

SCORPIO

Channel some of your extra energy into doing physical activity; otherwise, you may see your mood drop. You must let off some steam to feel better.

SAGITTARIUS

Your mind will be full of ideas and concerns. You may contemplate star­ting a new career as fresh opportunities present themselves.

CAPRICORN

You’ll be surrounded by a crowd or par­ticipate in a well-attended work event. While this will benefit you professio­nally and financially, meeting everyone’s demands will feel exhausting.

AQUARIUS

At this time of year, some companies are making significant changes. Des­pite the anxiety and worry, you’ll be­nefit from switching things up. You’ll rise to the top, while some colleagues may not.

PISCES

You’ll be inspired spontaneously to go on a big adventure. You may also have to take care of some urgent work at home. Whether for a trip or renovation, you’ll spend money this week.